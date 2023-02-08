WATCH: Relive all the mic’d up action from Super Bowl LV

Two years ago today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their second Super Bowl in franchise history, with a dominant 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just like they did the first time they won the Lombardi Trophy, the Bucs defense led the way yet again, keeping Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense without a touchdown all game long.

Watch the video above to relive all the mic’d up moments from the Bucs’ epic win in Super Bowl LV.

