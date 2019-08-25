WATCH: Relive the highlights from the Seattle Seahawks 23-15 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers
A Rashaad Penny touchdown on fourth-and-1, a rare C.J. Prosise score, and a 58-yard kick from Jason Myers.
And that was only the first half.
Seattle's third preseason game against the Chargers in Los Angeles had no shortage of game-changing moments and physical plays. Let's take a look at the best highlights from the Seahawks 23-15 win over the Chargers. You can also catch Seahawks Insider Joe Fann's three takeaways here.
.@pennyhendrixx powers through! 💪
Q2: SEA 7 | LAC 3 pic.twitter.com/WD4Cq7vptd
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 25, 2019
PROSISE!!! 🙌 #GoHawks x #SEAvsLAC pic.twitter.com/49M4IVk5LK
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 25, 2019
58 YARDER 😱@JayMy_31 sends it through!
Q2: SEA 16 | LAC 3 pic.twitter.com/vOoD3C1WBu
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 25, 2019
What a way to start the second half! @johnursua5 picks up 28! 🔥#SEAvsLAC pic.twitter.com/0Vb5qEpCwv
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 25, 2019
Geno Smith shows off his wheels as he scampers in for the @Seahawks touchdown! 🙌 @GenoSmith3#SEAvsLAC pic.twitter.com/DSz6wN7b4I
— NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2019
Next up, the Seahawks head home to close out the preseason. They host the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7:00 p.m.
WATCH: Relive the highlights from the Seattle Seahawks 23-15 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest