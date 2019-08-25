A Rashaad Penny touchdown on fourth-and-1, a rare C.J. Prosise score, and a 58-yard kick from Jason Myers.

And that was only the first half.

Seattle's third preseason game against the Chargers in Los Angeles had no shortage of game-changing moments and physical plays. Let's take a look at the best highlights from the Seahawks 23-15 win over the Chargers. You can also catch Seahawks Insider Joe Fann's three takeaways here.

58 YARDER 😱@JayMy_31 sends it through!



Q2: SEA 16 | LAC 3 pic.twitter.com/vOoD3C1WBu



— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 25, 2019

What a way to start the second half! @johnursua5 picks up 28! 🔥#SEAvsLAC pic.twitter.com/0Vb5qEpCwv — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 25, 2019

Next up, the Seahawks head home to close out the preseason. They host the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7:00 p.m.

WATCH: Relive the highlights from the Seattle Seahawks 23-15 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest