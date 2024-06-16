Watch: Reijnders crucial in build-up for the Netherlands’ winner vs. Poland

Tijjani Reijnders played the entire opening game for the Netherlands in the 2024 Euros, helping them clinch an important 2-1 win against Poland. Indeed, the AC Milan man was crucial in the build-up for the winner.

With injuries to several prominent midfielders, it was known before the game (and the tournament) that Reijnders would play a key role for the Netherlands. He delivered earlier this afternoon, putting in a very neat performance against Poland, with tons of contribution when going forward.

As you can see in the video below, he was particularly important in the build-up for the winner (2-1) as he received the ball in the centre of the park. Instead of immediately passing it on, he awaited the press from Poland and then found Ake at just the right moment.

Tijjani Reijnders with wonderful movement and beautiful ball control waiting till the last moment he is pressed to make the pass,and creates the most space for Ake.pic.twitter.com/0ezKKHgicw — ꜱᴄᴏᴜᴛ7ᴄᴀʟᴄɪᴏ (@Scout7Calcio) June 16, 2024

A crucial win for the Netherlands as most believe that France will top the group, thus leaving the Dutch side, Austria and Poland fighting for the other spots. Reijnders will continue to play an important role and he has certainly started well.