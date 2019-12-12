Watch rehabbing Klay Thompson hit half-court shot at Chase Center

Ali Thanawalla

Klay Thompson has yet to play a game at Chase Center, but on Wednesday night, he was seen shooting on the Warriors' new home court.

Prior to the Warriors' game against the Knicks, Thompson spent a few minutes shooting and even nailed a half-court shot.

A day earlier, the All-Star shooting guard was seen shooting after Warriors practice.

Thompson is rehabbing from surgery on his left ACL and is still months away from returning to game action.

With the Warriors mired in a 5-20 season, fans will take any positive developments.

We'll be honest: It's good to see Klay's sweet stroke again.

