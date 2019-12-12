Watch rehabbing Klay Thompson hit half-court shot at Chase Center

Klay Thompson has yet to play a game at Chase Center, but on Wednesday night, he was seen shooting on the Warriors' new home court.

Prior to the Warriors' game against the Knicks, Thompson spent a few minutes shooting and even nailed a half-court shot.

Klay still got it 💦 pic.twitter.com/2sPRJbYv8X — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 12, 2019

A day earlier, the All-Star shooting guard was seen shooting after Warriors practice.

Klay Thompson's getting shots up post practice today... pic.twitter.com/DMykV5Ycs1 — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) December 10, 2019

Thompson is rehabbing from surgery on his left ACL and is still months away from returning to game action.

With the Warriors mired in a 5-20 season, fans will take any positive developments.

We'll be honest: It's good to see Klay's sweet stroke again.

