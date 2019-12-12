Watch rehabbing Klay Thompson hit half-court shot at Chase Center
Klay Thompson has yet to play a game at Chase Center, but on Wednesday night, he was seen shooting on the Warriors' new home court.
Prior to the Warriors' game against the Knicks, Thompson spent a few minutes shooting and even nailed a half-court shot.
Klay still got it 💦 pic.twitter.com/2sPRJbYv8X
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 12, 2019
A day earlier, the All-Star shooting guard was seen shooting after Warriors practice.
Klay Thompson's getting shots up post practice today... pic.twitter.com/DMykV5Ycs1
— Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) December 10, 2019
Thompson is rehabbing from surgery on his left ACL and is still months away from returning to game action.
With the Warriors mired in a 5-20 season, fans will take any positive developments.
We'll be honest: It's good to see Klay's sweet stroke again.
