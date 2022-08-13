WATCH: Reggie Gilliam talks long road to extension with Bills

The Bills signed versatile player Reggie Gilliam to a two-year extension during training camp.

Gilliam has carved out a role on the team as a player that can lineup as a tight end but also jump in the backfield as a fullback. Bills head coach Sean McDermott has always loved his versatile players, but finding a home in the NFL hasn’t always been so clear for Gilliam.

The 24-year-old signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020 out of Toledo. That came after an uncertain football future in college as well.

Gilliam discussed his football life up to now with his new extension during a chat with the Bills’ radio show. Check out that clip below:

