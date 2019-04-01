Watch refs eject DeMarcus Cousins on Flagrant 2 foul call vs. Hornets
Watch refs eject DeMarcus Cousins on Flagrant 2 foul call vs. Hornets originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com
Talk about "hot stove contact."
Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins' night ended early Sunday against the Hornets after he was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul.
Boogie ejected from the game after the contact to the head of Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/iF41C1MUfk
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 1, 2019
As Quinn Cook sank a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter, Cousins fought for rebound positioning against Willy Hernangomez, and his right elbow swung up and made a slight amount of contact with the Hornets center's head.
The refs stopped the game, reviewed the play for several minutes and then ejected Cousins.
[RELATED: Draymond busts Quinn Cook's chops]
According to the NBA rule book, the definition of a Flagrant 2 foul is "unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent."
We don't see any "excessive" or "hot stove" contact, but you do you, NBA.