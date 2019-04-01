Watch refs eject DeMarcus Cousins on Flagrant 2 foul call vs. Hornets originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Talk about "hot stove contact."

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins' night ended early Sunday against the Hornets after he was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul.

Boogie ejected from the game after the contact to the head of Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/iF41C1MUfk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 1, 2019

As Quinn Cook sank a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter, Cousins fought for rebound positioning against Willy Hernangomez, and his right elbow swung up and made a slight amount of contact with the Hornets center's head.

The refs stopped the game, reviewed the play for several minutes and then ejected Cousins.

According to the NBA rule book, the definition of a Flagrant 2 foul is "unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent."

We don't see any "excessive" or "hot stove" contact, but you do you, NBA.