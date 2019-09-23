Watch ref struggle to spot ball on first down during 49ers-Steelers game

We love to criticize referees in all sports, but they have a tough job.

Most referees, umpires or officials are much older than the athletes they are trying to keep up with, and they don't have the benefit of slow-motion replays in real time like TV viewers do.

But there are times where refs deserve to be criticized.

Take Sunday's game between the 49ers and Steelers at Levi's Stadium.

With just over five minutes left in the second quarter and the Steelers facing a third-and-7, quarterback Mason Rudolph hit wide receiver Diontae Johnson for exactly seven yards.

But that's when things got interesting, as the line judge had a lot of trouble trying to figure out where to spot the ball.

The good news for the ref is that he ultimately got the spot correct.

But this isn't a great look for a sport that has a history of issues with refs making mistakes (see the Saints-Rams NFC Championship game as the latest example).

Would it be that difficult to put a chip in the ball?

