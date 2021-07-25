Watch Red Sox stun rival Yankees with incredible comeback win

Watch Red Sox stun Yankees with amazing comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox once again handed the New York Yankees a demoralizing loss at Fenway Park with a thrilling comeback Sunday afternoon.

The Yankees hadn’t surrendered a hit and led 4-0 entering the eighth inning. And that’s where it all fell apart for New York.

Five consecutive Red Sox hits, an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly resulted in a five-run eighth inning for Boston.

Check out the highlights from the pivotal eighth inning in the video below:

Comeback mode: 🔘 ON ⚪️ OFF pic.twitter.com/1cAxwPgtOq — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 25, 2021

Matt Barnes picked up his 21st save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning as the Red Sox emerged with a 5-4 win.

It was the second comeback victory of the series for the Red Sox. They also staged an exciting comeback in Thursday's 10-inning win. Yankees manager Aaron Boone called that loss a "gut punch."

The Red Sox now lead the Yankees by nine games in the American League East standings, but their advantage over the second-place Tampa Bay Rays is still only a single game.