Watch Red Sox stun rival Yankees with incredible comeback win
The Boston Red Sox once again handed the New York Yankees a demoralizing loss at Fenway Park with a thrilling comeback Sunday afternoon.
The Yankees hadn’t surrendered a hit and led 4-0 entering the eighth inning. And that’s where it all fell apart for New York.
Five consecutive Red Sox hits, an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly resulted in a five-run eighth inning for Boston.
Check out the highlights from the pivotal eighth inning in the video below:
Comeback mode: 🔘 ON ⚪️ OFF pic.twitter.com/1cAxwPgtOq
— Red Sox (@RedSox) July 25, 2021
Matt Barnes picked up his 21st save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning as the Red Sox emerged with a 5-4 win.
It was the second comeback victory of the series for the Red Sox. They also staged an exciting comeback in Thursday's 10-inning win. Yankees manager Aaron Boone called that loss a "gut punch."
The Red Sox now lead the Yankees by nine games in the American League East standings, but their advantage over the second-place Tampa Bay Rays is still only a single game.