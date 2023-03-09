WATCH: Red Sox slug six homers in spring win over Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox had a field day against the New York Yankees pitching staff on Thursday.

With a lineup of lesser-known names, the Red Sox erupted for six homers in their 11-7 spring training win over their archrival. The party started in the second inning with minor-league outfielder Narciso Crook's two-run shot off Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt.

Boston didn't score again until the sixth inning when it faced old friend Tyler Danish, who made 32 appearances for the Red Sox in 2022.

Outfielder Tyler Dearden, who spent last year with Double-A Portland, tied the game at three with a solo homer off Danish.

Tyler Dearden - Boston Red Sox (1)* pic.twitter.com/5y6Xlp2rPL — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 9, 2023

Former White Sox slugger Daniel Palka padded the Red Sox lead with a two-run homer in the same inning. Palka belted 27 home runs as a rookie with the 2018 White Sox but has spent the last two years in Triple-A with the Washington Nationals and New York Mets.

Daniel Palka - Boston Red Sox (1)* pic.twitter.com/nHtv2WFt0P — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 9, 2023

Three batters later in the sixth, Crook struck again. This time, he took Danish deep with a three-run shot.

Narciso did it AGAIN â—ï¸ pic.twitter.com/nHTYuqHsSs — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 9, 2023

Infielder Eddinson Paulino, Boston's No. 11 ranked prospect (via SoxProspects.com), added a solo homer in the seventh inning.

Eddinson Paulino CRUSHED his 1st HR of the Spring! pic.twitter.com/unE0OWJ4Ct — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) March 9, 2023

Outfielder Phillip Sikes put the exclamation point on the win with a two-run homer in the ninth. Sikes posted a .852 OPS last season in 94 games between Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville.

Phillip Sikes - Boston Red Sox (1)* pic.twitter.com/C6LBXDPD4M — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 9, 2023

The Red Sox remain undefeated this spring with a 9-0-3 record. They'll look to keep the Grapefruit League dominance going Friday when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park.