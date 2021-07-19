Watch Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran belt first MLB homer

WATCH: Jarren Duran belts first career HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Welcome to The Show, Jarren Duran.

The Boston Red Sox prospect earned the first hit of his MLB career in his first at-bat Saturday against Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. In the first inning of Monday's series opener vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, he took right-hander Ross Stripling deep to the opposite field for his first home run.

Watch:

Jarren Duran smashes his first career homer! pic.twitter.com/sFHL9fsCYD — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2021

Another moment the 24-year-old won't ever forget.

Prior to Monday's game, Duran was moved up to the No. 2 spot in the Red Sox' lineup as part of a reshuffling of the order by manager Alex Cora. It didn't take long for that decision to pay off.

Duran clubbed 15 homers in 46 games for Triple-A Worcester before being called up to the majors.