WATCH: Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran scores from second on sac fly

WATCH: Sox prospect Duran scores from second on sac fly

Jarren Duran's game-changing speed was on display in Sunday's spring training game vs. the Minnesota Twins.

The Boston Red Sox outfield prospect scored from second base on a Rafael Devers sacrifice fly to center field. Watch the play below:

Jarren Duran tagged and scored from 2nd on a fly ball to center.



Yes, you read that right.

You don't see that very often.

Red Sox fans got a glimpse of Duran's elite speed during the 25-year-old's brief stint with the major league club last season. On one occasion, Duran rounded the bases for a "Little League home run".

Here's what SoxProspects.com has to say about Duran's 70-grade run tool:

"True plus-plus speed. Potential difference-maker on the bases. Needs to refine base-stealing instincts, but has the type of speed that puts immense pressure on the defense. Speed has allowed him to post high batting averages on balls in play during his minor league career."

Before Duran becomes a consistent contributor in Boston's lineup, he'll have to clean up other aspects of his game. He hit just .215 with 40 strikeouts in 33 big-league games last year. He's hitting .353 so far in spring training but has been picked off at first base twice.

Duran likely will begin the season at Triple-A Worcester. If he picks up where he left off in the minors, it'll only be a matter of time before he gets his second chance to stick in the majors.