Watch Red Sox' Kiké Hernandez make two incredible catches vs. Phillies
WATCH: Kiké Hernandez robs Phillies with two amazing grabs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Kiké Hernandez continues to impress with stellar defense in center field.
The Boston Red Sox utility man made two incredible catches in as many innings during Sunday's game vs. the Philadelphia Phillies. Check out both web gems below:
Kiké's showing off the leather today.
Tomase: Barnes goes from expendable to indispensable
Hernandez has been a human highlight reel over the last month. His diving grab against the Kansas City Royals very well may have been the best catch of the MLB season so far, plus he also has shown off the cannon with a game-saving outfield assist vs, the Oakland Athletics and another beautiful throw vs. the Los Angeles Angels.
Between Hernandez and right fielder Hunter Renfroe, the Red Sox are making a strong case for two Gold Glovers in 2021.