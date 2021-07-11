Watch Red Sox' Kiké Hernandez make two incredible catches vs. Phillies

SNY

On Mets Pre Game, Mets Prospective's Joe DeMayo gives his final pick for who the Mets will draft with their #10 pick, going with Boston College OF Sal Frelick. DeMayo also assesses the Mets strategy with high school vs college prospects and says the Mets' top-tier level of prospects stack up with any other team in the league.