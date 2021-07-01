WATCH: Red Sox' Kiké Hernández makes insane catch vs. Royals
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WATCH: Hernández makes insane catch on warning track originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Red Sox outfield has been a web gem factory throughout the first half of the 2021 season.
Between Hunter Renfroe, Alex Verdugo, and Kiké Hernández there have been countless highlight-reel plays. Hernández added another to the list Wednesday night vs. the Kansas City Royals.
In the fifth inning, the Red Sox center fielder covered a ton of ground and managed to make an incredible catch on the Fenway Park triangle.
Watch the play below:
🗣ohhhhhhhkaaaaayyyyy Kiiiiiiiikéééééééééé pic.twitter.com/tNMPFttl2v
— NESN (@NESN) July 1, 2021
Unreal.
Hernández's catch ended the inning and prevented the runner on third from scoring. All in all, it was undoubtedly one of the best grabs we'll see all year.