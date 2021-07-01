WATCH: Red Sox' Kiké Hernández makes insane catch vs. Royals

WATCH: Hernández makes insane catch on warning track originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox outfield has been a web gem factory throughout the first half of the 2021 season.

Between Hunter Renfroe, Alex Verdugo, and Kiké Hernández there have been countless highlight-reel plays. Hernández added another to the list Wednesday night vs. the Kansas City Royals.

In the fifth inning, the Red Sox center fielder covered a ton of ground and managed to make an incredible catch on the Fenway Park triangle.

Watch the play below:

Unreal.

Hernández's catch ended the inning and prevented the runner on third from scoring. All in all, it was undoubtedly one of the best grabs we'll see all year.