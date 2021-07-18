Watch Red Sox' Jarren Duran earn first MLB hit off Gerrit Cole

WATCH: Jarren Duran rips first MLB hit off Gerrit Cole originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jarren Duran waited two extra days to make his Major League Baseball debut. He didn't wait any longer to make an impact.

The Boston Red Sox' outfield prospect ripped a line-drive single off New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole on the first big-league pitch he saw Saturday night.

1st hit in the books ✅ pic.twitter.com/P07nXbM3b1 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 18, 2021

The FOX broadcast also captured Duran's parents celebrating their son's historic hit at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox called up the 24-year-old outfielder Thursday, but their game against the Yankees that night was postponed. Duran sat Friday night as New York threw right-hander Jordan Montgomery, but he got the start Saturday batting sixth and playing center field.

Duran also showed off his wheels, scoring from second base after his second-inning single on a Christian Arroyo base hit.

Christian Arroyo sends a single over the head of Torres and the Red Sox strike first in the Bronx❗️ 💪 pic.twitter.com/Q5uPdbzePz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 18, 2021

Duran is the first Red Sox player since Mookie Betts in 2014 to debut at Yankee Stadium, and he did a pretty good Betts impression right off the bat.