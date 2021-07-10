Watch Red Sox' J.D. Martinez crush go-ahead three-run homer vs. Phillies
WATCH: J.D. Martinez crushes go-ahead homer vs. Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
To say J.D. Martinez is having a bounce-back season would be a massive understatement.
The Boston Red Sox designated hitter entered Friday's game vs. the Philadelphia Phillies having reached base in 25 consecutive games. He extended that streak to 26 with a walk in the first inning.
His next at-bat in the second, Martinez crushed a 400-foot opposite-field home run to give Boston the 5-3 lead.
Watch:
Extending his 26-game on base streak in style. pic.twitter.com/wKMa8tLYjU
— Red Sox (@RedSox) July 10, 2021
That was Martinez's 18th homer of the season.
Martinez is one of five Red Sox players headed to the All-Star Game. Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes will join him in Denver.