Watch Red Sox' Hunter Renfroe make ridiculous catch vs. Rays

Hunter Renfroe has been putting on a defensive clinic with the Boston Red Sox this season, and he added another web gem to his highlight reel Thursday night.

In the fifth inning vs. his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, Renfroe robbed Ji-man Choi of a hit with a gorgeous grab.

Watch the play below:

Insane catch by Renfroe pic.twitter.com/vhDNyDu3OP — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) June 25, 2021

Nick Pivetta's reaction says it all. Renfroe's catch preserved the Red Sox starter's no-hitter and kept the Rays off the scoreboard.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora called Renfroe "the best defensive right fielder" in baseball earlier this season, and he may have been on to something. He's done it with both the glove and with the arm as he currently leads MLB in outfield assists with nine, including a missile of a throw to gun Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman down at the plate earlier this month.