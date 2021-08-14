Watch Red Sox' Hunter Renfroe rob home run against Orioles

WATCH: Hunter Renfroe takes away home run from O's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When the Boston Red Sox signed Hunter Renfroe last offseason, it was mostly with his production at the plate in mind.

But the 29-year-old slugger got a chance to flash his leather in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, taking away a home run from DJ Stewart from over the fence in right field.

Renfroe entered Friday's contest with a -0.2 dWAR, per Baseball Reference.

Renfroe's catch maintained a four-run cushion for the Red Sox in the top of the fourth inning, as the team looks to take advantage of having the last-place Orioles in town. Boston has lost 12 of its last 16 games entering play Friday.