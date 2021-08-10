Watch Red Sox first-round pick Marcelo Mayer earn first pro hit
WATCH: Marcelo Mayer notches first professional hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
One down, likely many more to go for Marcelo Mayer.
The Boston Red Sox' No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft collected his first professional hit Tuesday, a grounder up the middle for the Florida Complex League Red Sox.
Watch:
Marcelo Mayer’s first professional hit #redsox #boston #dirtywater @ProspectsLive pic.twitter.com/56BYkxWW9Z
— Joe Drake (@JDrake349) August 10, 2021
Mayer made his pro debut Aug. 5, walking in his first three plate appearances and grounding out in his fourth. After his base his, the 18-year-old shortstop is now 1-for-5 with three walks, a strikeout and a run scored in seven total plate appearances.