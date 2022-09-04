WATCH: Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas gets first MLB hit in debut

WATCH: Triston Casas gets first hit in big-league debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It didn't take Triston Casas long to get comfortable at Fenway Park.

In his big-league debut on Sunday, Boston's No. 2 prospect collected his first hit in his third at-bat. While it was just an infield grounder, he found an opening and reached first base safely when Corey Seager didn't have a throw from shortstop.

Watch it here:

That was Casas' only hit of the game. He went 1 for 4 with a single, a fly out and two ground outs. More importantly, the Red Sox completed a four-game sweep over the Rangers with a 5-2 victory.

Casas nearly went deep in his first plate appearance in the first inning, smoking a fly ball to right field that was caught near the wall. The ball would've been a home run in four of the 30 MLB ballparks.

First MLB at bat and Triston Casas almost went bridge!

pic.twitter.com/Oz1miTyU9b — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) September 4, 2022

Before the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that Casas will play "almost every day." With 27 games remaining and Boston sitting 7.5 games back of the final wild-card spot, the rest of this season will be about getting Casas at-bats.