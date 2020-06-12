Watch Red Sox draft pick Blaze Jordan show unreal power at home run derby

It probably won't take long for Blaze Jordan to become a favorite of Boston Red Sox fans.

Not only does he have an awesome name, he absolutely destroys baseballs with a smooth swing and an incredible amount of power.

The Red Sox selected Jordan in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft on Thursday night, when many of his impressive highlight videos began to catch the attention of fans in Boston on social media.

One of the best highlight reels is from the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, where Jordan won the high school home run derby with an amazing display of power. Check it out in the video below:

There are plenty of players in Major League Baseball who don't have that kind of power.

Jordan was the No. 42 prospect on MLB.com's pre-draft ranking, and the Red Sox were able to land him with the No. 89 overall pick, so pretty good value right there.

It could take a few years for Jordan to work his way up the organization and eventually to Fenway Park, but if he keeps up his home run power in the minor leagues, you can bet Red Sox fans will be anxiously awaiting his MLB debut.

