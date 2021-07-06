Watch Red Sox' Danny Santana, Kike Hernandez burn Angels with great throws

WATCH: Santana, Hernandez hose two Angels with perfect throws originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Los Angeles Angels clearly didn't get the memo not to run on the Boston Red Sox' outfield.

The Red Sox entered Los Angeles leading Major League Baseball in outfield assists, and they added to their substantial lead by claiming two Angels victims Monday night.

First up was left fielder Danny Santana, who threw a dart to nab Jose Rojas at home plate on a Shohei Ohtani base hit. Rojas initially was ruled safe, but the call was changed to out after a Red Sox challenge.

Not to be outdone, center fielder Kike Hernandez fired a missile from the outfield wall to cut down Max Stassi at second base in the sixth inning.

Another insane Kiké throw pic.twitter.com/ue7hReX8rs — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 6, 2021

Hernandez also robbed a potential Luis Rengifo home run in the second inning just three days after making a game-saving throw against the Oakland Athletics.

The Red Sox are a fascinating defensive team: They lead the league in errors with 60, but their outfield has been an absolute menace. Boston has nine more outfield assists than the next-closest MLB team, while Hunter Renfroe (11), Hernandez (five) and Alex Verdugo (five) by themselves have more outfield assists than any other team.

Team Outfield Assists Red Sox 28 Marlins 19 Rockies 18

The Red Sox' outfield defense is making a serious difference, too: They've won 10 of their last 11 games to surge to the American League's best record.