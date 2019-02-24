Watch Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr blast home run in first spring training at-bat originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Jackie Bradley Jr. provided a few memorable moments in the Boston Red Sox' run to a 2018 World Series title last October, and he continued that success Sunday by crushing a home run in his first at-bat of spring training.

Check out his homer against the Minnesota Twins at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., in the video below:

JBJ picking up where he left off! pic.twitter.com/anxOQ8V8mV — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 24, 2019

Bradley batted .234 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI in 144 regular-season games for Boston in 2018. He also won his first American League Gold Glove Award last season for his excellent defense in center field.

The 28-year-old had an inconsistent postseason, but was one of the Red Sox' best players in their 2018 American League Championship Series win over the defending champion Houston Astros, and he won series MVP as a result.

The Red Sox are hoping for more consistency at the plate and the same stellar defense from Bradley in 2019.

