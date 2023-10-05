How to watch Red River Rivalry, Texas-Oklahoma: Start time, TV broadcast and more

The Red River Rivalry is approaching and the stakes for Texas and Oklahoma haven't been this high since 2011, the last time they entered the game without a loss to their names. Not to mention, this is the last time the two teams will face each other in the Big 12 before heading to the SEC.

Texas continues to ride its wave after a strong offensive showing at home against Kansas where Jonathon Brooks did his best impression of Bijan Robinson, rushing for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Quinn Ewers threw his first interception of the year but he also had 325 yards passing and gave Adonai Mitchell a career day. The receiver caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Oklahoma will be the toughest test the Longhorns have had yet. The Sooners are ranked 12 in the latest AP Top 25, right below Alabama. Though they have yet to beat a ranked team, OU has been dominant in almost every game they've played and might have one of the better defenses in the country.

Also crucial to the matchup is that Dillon Gabriel will be the best quarterback that Texas has faced this year. The Sooners offense put up 50 points against Iowa State with Gabrie collecting three touchdowns in the contest. The Longhorns have faced a backup quarterback in three of their five wins.

With the rest of the Big 12 lagging behind, these teams could end up facing each other again come December.

Here's how to watch the matchup and other stories to read before the game.

How to watch the Red River Rivalry

Location: Cotton Bowl Stadium — Dallas, Texas

TV channel: ABC

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

