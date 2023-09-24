Watch: Recap Nebraska’s win over Louisiana Tech
Nebraska goes to 2-2 on the year and will walk into Ann Arbor on the backs of two wins. It did take the Huskers a while to get rolling, which seemed to be catapulted by a successful fake field goal, but once they did, they looked like the better team. While the level of the opponent does come into question, and how slow Nebraska started off this week, next week will be the toughest test yet.
However, before you get to next week, check out the highlights from today’s win over Louisiana Tech at home. Nebraska will be back in action next week aginst Michigan.
Heinrich Haarberg runs for 43 yards
+4️⃣3️⃣ yards
Heinrich Haarberg breaks free for the big run.@HKHaarberg10 x @HuskerFootball
📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/dBBFXU7jzV
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 23, 2023
Nebraska convert fake field goal
✨ @HuskerFootball with the trick play! pic.twitter.com/mcgBGxh2TS
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023
Nebraska gets on the board first
👏 @HuskerFootball strikes first! pic.twitter.com/tQKbJNIyNv
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023
Louisiana Tech answer with a touchdown of their own
In the end zone! @JacobFields_8 adds 6️⃣ to the scoreboard for @LATechFB 👏 pic.twitter.com/HTHeujxzLY
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023
Newsome and LA Tech receiver fight for the football
No one was lettin' go of that one 😅
It's a @LATechFB ball! pic.twitter.com/KpMts5SB6N
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023
Anthony Grant gives Nebraska the lead again
That's a Cornhusker touchdown ‼️@HuskerFootball's @Grant4Anthony finds the end zone pic.twitter.com/47CFy6xgai
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023
Thomas Fidone extends Nebraska's lead
Another one for the Cornhuskers 🌽
A wide open @ThomasFidone finds the end zone for a @HuskerFootball touchdown ‼️ pic.twitter.com/PViTvhK7Lk
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023
Haarbegr keeps it himself for 70 yards score
going, going, GONE. 🔥@HuskerFootball continues to extend their lead pic.twitter.com/zughoHXmvt
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023
