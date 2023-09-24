Watch: Recap Nebraska’s win over Louisiana Tech

Nebraska goes to 2-2 on the year and will walk into Ann Arbor on the backs of two wins. It did take the Huskers a while to get rolling, which seemed to be catapulted by a successful fake field goal, but once they did, they looked like the better team. While the level of the opponent does come into question, and how slow Nebraska started off this week, next week will be the toughest test yet.

However, before you get to next week, check out the highlights from today’s win over Louisiana Tech at home. Nebraska will be back in action next week aginst Michigan.

Heinrich Haarberg runs for 43 yards

Nebraska convert fake field goal

Nebraska gets on the board first

Louisiana Tech answer with a touchdown of their own

In the end zone! @JacobFields_8 adds 6️⃣ to the scoreboard for @LATechFB 👏 pic.twitter.com/HTHeujxzLY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

Newsome and LA Tech receiver fight for the football

No one was lettin' go of that one 😅 It's a @LATechFB ball! pic.twitter.com/KpMts5SB6N — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

Anthony Grant gives Nebraska the lead again

Thomas Fidone extends Nebraska's lead

Another one for the Cornhuskers 🌽 A wide open @ThomasFidone finds the end zone for a @HuskerFootball touchdown ‼️ pic.twitter.com/PViTvhK7Lk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

Haarbegr keeps it himself for 70 yards score

going, going, GONE. 🔥@HuskerFootball continues to extend their lead pic.twitter.com/zughoHXmvt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

