How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

Real Madrid are looking to get the job done in the Champions League when they host RB Leipzig later today.

A wonder strike from Brahim Diaz gave Carlo Ancelotti’s side a narrow advantage ahead of tonight’s second leg, a game in which Madrid will be expected to progress into the quarter-finals.

Now seven points clear in the LaLiga table, Madrid can afford to breathe in domestic competition and fully focus on Europe for now.

Beaten by Manchester City in the semi-finals last season, they will be desperate to recapture their crown.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off time.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.