How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

A relentless run continues for Manchester City tonight as they travel to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

City are locked in a Premier League title race with Arsenal and Liverpool and did their part by beating Crystal Palace on Saturday but now face a tight turnaround with a trip to the Spanish capital.

Madrid, however, are coming off a nine-day break – much to Pep Guardiola’s frustration.

Things were cagey between these two teams at the Santiago Bernabeu in the semi-final last season before City romped to a victory at the Etihad Stadium, so the Spanish giants are out for revenge.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

