How to watch Real Madrid vs Girona FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for LaLiga clash today

Real Madrid host Girona today in a huge clash at the top of the LaLiga table.

While Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be favourites for the game, Girona have proven a sensation this term and remain within touching distance of winning perhaps the most surprising League title since Leicester in the Premier League back in 2015.

Having drawn the Madrid derby last time out, Los Blancos will be under pressure to return to winning ways. If Girona can get anything from the Santiago Bernabeu, momentum will be with them ahead of the run-in.

Here’s how to watch all the action this afternoon.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Girona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on ITV4. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off. LaLiga TV and Viaplay Sports 2 will also broadcast the game.

Live stream: ITVX, free with a subscription, will offer a live stream service online via the website and app.