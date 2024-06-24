WATCH: Real Madrid’s Luka Modric turns from villain to hero for Croatia following missed penalty

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric may well be Croatia’s best player in history, and it would take a significant amount to dent his legend in his home country, but a missed penalty to send Croatia out of potentially final tournament ever would not have been fitting. As is always the case with Modric though, he can never be counted out, not even in Euro 2024.

Luka Modric has become the oldest goalscorer in Euros history at the age of 38. #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/suFRhkZUho — Football España (@footballespana_) June 24, 2024

After a handball penalty was given on VAR review, Modric took on the responsibility from the penalty spot – bearing in mind that Croatia are almost guaranteed to go out if they do not win. Things did not go to plan though, as Gianluigi Donnarumma got down well to save his penalty.

https://twitter.com/LouiseDufo72076/status/1805333272928382989

SAVED BY DONNARUMMA 😱 pic.twitter.com/tIDr1JsrbA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2024

He did so again to make another save just moments later, but who else, Luka Modric, was on hand to fire into the roof of the net. 38 years young, Modric usually rises above his stature when the big moments arrive.

LUKA MODRIĆ SCORES FOR CROATIA 🇭🇷😱 UNBELIEVABLE SCENES 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m4N0142XUa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2024