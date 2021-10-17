Watch: RB Le’Veon Bell scores first touchdown in Ravens uniform

After seeing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards go down with season-ending injuries, the Baltimore Ravens have been relying on multiple new faces in the running game in 2021, including Latavius Murray, Ty’Son Williams and Devonta Freeman. However, in Week 6 against the Chargers, another new face scored his first touchdown as a Raven in Le’Veon Bell.

Bell went around the right edge and leapt into the end zone for a two-yard score.

RING THE BELL 🔔@LeVeonBell TD!

Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/1XMkftGJTy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 17, 2021

Bell has made an impact in his second game being called up from the practice squad. He is looking to secure a bigger role in the offense, and plays like his short touchdown run will certainly help that.