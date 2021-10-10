Watch: RB James Robinson, TE Jacob Hollister scores Jags’ first touchdowns vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense has continued where they left off last week despite the team being down by 11 points at half-time. On the second drive of the game, James Robinson made his presence known, with a massive 58 yard rush that put the Jags at the Titans’ 30. Then a few plays later, he was able to punch it in for the Jags’ first score.

The extra-point attempt by Matthew Wright was missed and put the game at a score of 7-6 (Titans scored on a fumble recover to start the game).

The Jags scored their second touchdown on their fourth offensive drive through a nine-play drive for 70 yards. The drive was highlighted by passes to Tavon Austin, Jamal Agnew, and Marvin Jones Jr., and the team eventually found themselves at Tennessee’s 1-yard line. With the gutsy decision to go for it on fourth-down, Trevor Lawrence was able to hit Jacob Hollister in the back of the end zone where he had some separation on his defender.

Unfortunately, the defense hasn’t been able to stop the Titans and their offense has scored 17 points since the first quarter. It also hasn’t helped that the Jags continue to miss kicks despite Josh Lambo being sidelined. In addition to the missed extra-point attempt that came with the first touchdown, Wright also missed a 53-yard field goal.

That said, the Jags are in a predicament where they must make some plays in the second half if they want to come back from the current 24-13 deficit.