WATCH: RB Jahmyr Gibbs seen wearing full Lions uniform for the first time

Jahmyr Gibbs was selected No. 12 overall by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft and many fans and analysts were critical of the decision, but Gibbs is ready to roll in his rookie season.

The Lions front office has been revamping the team on both sides of the ball and the offense appears poised to break out. Gibbs hopes to be a key contributor.

In his one season at Alabama he rushed for 926 yards on 151 attempts for seven touchdowns. He also led the team in receptions with 44 and had 444 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

While at the Panini America Rookie Premier, Gibbs threw on the full Lions uniform. Detroit fans better get used to seeing this, and opposing defenses should get accustomed to seeing the back of his jersey, as his speed and elusiveness will likely lead to him finding the end zone a bunch in 2023.

Here's video of Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs running around in his full uniform at the NFLPA @PaniniAmerica Rookie Premiere pic.twitter.com/J4uMwakuLT — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 22, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Gibbs and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2023 season approaches.

