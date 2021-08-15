Watch: Raymond Calais breaks off 46-yard punt return vs. Chargers

The Rams are searching for a new punt returner this season after releasing Nsimba Webster before training camp, and they have a few good options. Tutu Atwell is one candidate, and he broke off a nice 20-yard return that was called back by a penalty in the first half against the Chargers on Saturday night.

The next time the Chargers punted, it was Raymond Calais back to return the punt. He turned on the jets and took the punt back 46 yards – with no flags on the field. Calais looked decisive and speedy on the return, providing a spark for the Rams.

Calais has also been returning kickoffs, but he’s clearly more than capable of returning punts, as well.