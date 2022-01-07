WATCH: Ray Lewis offers high praise, NFL player comp for Bryce Young

Legendary NFL linebacker Ray Lewis knows a thing or two about football, especially quarterbacks. While with the Baltimore Ravens, he played against, and landed some heavy hits on some of the greatest to ever play the game.

Leading up to the College Football Playoff national championship, Lewis spoke on CBS Sports about Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young.

He offered extremely high praise, claiming Young is not the type of quarterback that will let defenders hit him. He even compared him to Seattle Seahawks star quarterback, Russell Wilson.

In the short clip, Lewis said enough to make any Alabama proud to have the Heisman-winning quarterback throwing passes for the Crimson Tide.

"If you wanna watch somebody who's playing the game and doing everything right, Bryce Young is the kid to watch."@raylewis | @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/Xo6yDiCmkN — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 6, 2022

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.