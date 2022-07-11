Watch Ray Allen Explain Why LeBron James Isn't the GOAT

Image via Getty/Bart Young

In a video posted on TikTok, Ray Allen can be seen debunking a fan’s argument as to why his former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James isn’t the greatest of all time.

“He can score and pass it,” the fan said in the video. “Is he a great free throw shooter? Is he a great three-point shooter? Is he a great dribbler?” Allen responds, adding, “So you're saying he's the GOAT, but he ain’t even the greatest in all them categories. You know who it is? MJ."



The 46-year-old played two seasons with LeBron on the Miami Heat including in 2013, when they won the NBA championship.

Ray Allen explains why LeBron is not the G.O.A.T



(h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/GJRZwAqcHv — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 11, 2022

Allen has made it clear in the past that he thinks very highly of Michael Jordan, who is the consensus GOAT for many hoops fans. In an appearance on the James Posey Podcast in 2020, Allen admitted that he was “scared to death” when he played against Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in 1997.

When Complex ranked LeBron’s best teammates in 2020, Allen came in at a respectable No. 6. Even if he doesn’t think LeBron is the GOAT, he’s still happy to praise his former teammate. In an interview with NBA.com last year, Allen revealed that he doesn’t get a Christmas card from LeBron but he remains thankful for what transpired during Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, when he hit the now legendary 3-pointer.

“People say I saved LeBron. Well, I saved myself," he said. "I had so much to be thankful for with that shot going in, but also so much thanks for LeBron making a 3-pointer two possessions before, and Mike Miller hitting a shot with his shoe falling off before that. ... I don't expect him to say thank you for saving me, because I didn't. He did a lot of the heavy lifting and carried us throughout that year."

Story continues

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok