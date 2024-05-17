WATCH: Ravens WR Zay Flowers shows off his quick feet during recent workout

Zay Flowers made an immediate impact for the Ravens as a rookie, and if his recent offseason workouts are any indication, he will be even more dangerous in year two.

The former Boston College star can get in and out of breaks better than most veterans in the league, and he’s reaching another gear after leading Baltimore in receiving as a rookie.

The rookie led the team with 77 receptions for 858 receiving yards, developing into Lamar Jackson’s most reliable playmaker on the outside.

Among other NFL rookie receivers last season, Flowers finished fifth in yards, fourth in receptions, fourth in yards per game (53.6), and seventh in touchdowns (5) while playing in an offense that led the NFL in rush attempts (541).

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire