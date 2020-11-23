How to watch Ravens vs Steelers: Live stream online, TV channel, kickoff time

This Thanksgiving Day it’s the Ravens vs Steelers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are now 6-4 after Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Titans where Baltimore gave up an 11-point second-half lead, tied it with a field goal with 15 seconds left, and then lost in overtime. This was the team’s second straight loss and third loss in the last four games. The Ravens are third in the division behind the Steelers (10-0) and Cleveland Browns (7-3). If they fall to the Steelers on Thanksgiving Day, the two-time defending champion Ravens would not only be eliminated from AFC North title contention but possibly out of the wild card race as well.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are still undefeated after a dominant 27-3 victory over the Jaguars. RB James Conner rushed for 89 yards on 13 carries helping the Steelers achieve their first 100-yard rushing effort since Week 5 against Cleveland. WR Diontae Johnson caught 12 passes for 111 yards–his second 100-yard game in a row–while Chase Claypool had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, making him the first rookie receiver in the Super Bowl era to have 10 touchdowns in 10 games. However, Roethlisberger, who completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, made it clear that Pittsburgh still has work to do. “We’re not chasing perfection in terms of a perfect 16-0,” Roethlisberger said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’re chasing Lombardis. That’s the most important thing for us.”

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC

Where : Heinz Field

When : Thursday, November 26

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

