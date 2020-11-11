How to watch Ravens vs. Patriots Week 10
After the Patriots escaped an upset bid from the Jets on Monday night, they'll host Baltimore for their second-straight primetime game on Sunday night. The Ravens, coming off an impressive second-half performance against the Colts in a 24-10 win, will be looking for even more breathing room in the competitive AFC North with a marquee victory in New England.
Lamar Jackson was especially stellar in that second half, tying this Dan Marino record while the team set a few records of their own. While the world was watching to see if Dez Bryant would impress in his Baltimore debut, the former Cowboys star receiver was thankful to just get back on the field. Head coach John Harbaugh, on the other hand, remains patient with how much Bryant can produce for the Ravens offense.
Baltimore will be without star defensive lineman Calais Campbell, and the test that New England's offense will bring to the table will be the first of multiple weeks without the pass rusher. Otherwise, Baltimore signed longtime Packers defensive back Tramon Williams following a slew of their own players getting placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
On the other sideline, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke of the offensive firepower the New England defense will have to deal with come Sunday. It'll be an entertaining contest between a rebuilding perennial powerhouse and a Ravens squad looking to make their mark this season.
Here's how to watch.
RAVENS vs PATRIOTS WEEK 10
Who: Baltimore Ravens (6-2) vs. New England Patriots (3-5)
What: Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season
When: Sunday, November 15, 2020, 8:20 p.m. ET
Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Radio: Ravens Radio Network
Spread: Ravens, -7 (via PointsBet)
Over/Under: 43.5 (via PointsBet)
Weather: 55 degrees, scattered storms, 30% chance of rain, 7 mph wind
RAVENS vs. PATRIOTS TV SCHEDULE:
8:20 p.m.: Ravens at Patriots (NBC)
RAVENS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:
Week 1: Sunday, September 13, Browns at Ravens, W (38-6)
Week 2: Sunday, September 20, Ravens at Texans, W (33-16)
Week 3: Monday, September 28, Chiefs at Ravens, L (20-34)
Week 4: Sunday, October 4, Ravens at Washington Football Team, W (31-17)
Week 5: Sunday, October 11, Bengals at Ravens, W (27-3)
Week 6: Sunday, October 18, Ravens at Eagles, W (30-28)
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: Sunday, November 1, Steelers at Ravens, L (28-24)
Week 9: Sunday, November 8, Ravens at Colts, W (24-10)
Week 10: Sunday, November 15, Ravens at Patriots
Week 11: Sunday, November 22, Titans at Ravens
Week 12: Thursday, November 26, Ravens at Steelers
Week 13: Thursday, December 3, Cowboys at Ravens
Week 14: Monday, December 14, Ravens at Browns
Week 15: Sunday, December 20, Jaguars at Ravens
Week 16: Sunday, December 27, Giants at Ravens
Week 17: Sunday, January 3, Ravens at Bengals