How to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars: TV channel, time, stream, odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful they can turn around a 3-7 start to the year by finishing the season on a tear after their Week 12 bye.

While a trip to the postseason is more than a little unlikely, the Jaguars can get themselves on the right track if they can pull of an upset of the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens started the year by alternating wins and losses en route to a 3-3 record before ripping off four straight wins, including road wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

Jacksonville is a home underdog against the Ravens, although the Jaguars lead the all-time series between the two franchises, 12-10.

Here is how to tune in for the Week 12 matchup in Jacksonville:

Ravens Vs. Jaguars, Week 12

Date: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022

Kickoff Time: 1 a.m ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

TV Channel: CBS (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription)

Live Stream: Paramount+ (local markets), fuboTV (local markets)

Commentators : Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Odds: Jaguars +3.5, over/under 43.5 (via Tipico Sportsbook)

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire