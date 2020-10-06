How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Through the first quarter of the 2020 NFL season, the Ravens are in the same position as they were entering the year.

Yes, spirits were deflated a bit after getting beat down on Monday Night Football against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, but otherwise, the Ravens have won every game by multiple touchdowns, including two road games. As such, they are still considered by most experts as one of the top teams in the NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a much different position -- at least compared to 2019. After finishing with the worst record in football, the Bengals drafted quarterback Joe Burrow with the top overall pick in the draft, and he's excelled through a stellar first four weeks of the season. Cincinnati only has one win (and a tie) but the future looks bright for the Bengals. It appears they've found themselves a true franchise quarterback.

Burrow gets his first taste of the Ravens on Sunday, and though he won't have to face a frenzied crowd, he will still have to contend with a vicious, blitzing Baltimore defense that has typically feasted on rookie quarterbacks.

While they were missing their All-Pro left tackle in Week 4 and have already lost starting slot cornerback Tavon Young for the season, the Ravens find themselves in relatively strong position when it comes to health. Their schedule also sets up favorably through their bye week, which means they should find themselves either at or near the top of the division when they face the Steelers in November.

Of course, the biggest key to success in the AFC North is winning your division games. The Ravens are rightfully heavy favorites against the Bengals, but they didn't blow out the Washington Football Team in the manner many expected and division games can be fluky. So John Harbaugh will be hoping his team comes out strong in Week 5.

This is a lopsided matchup on paper, but every division game is critical, especially with how strong the top three teams in the AFC North look through four weeks.

Here's everything you need to know about this week's matchup.

RAVENS vs. BENGALS WEEK 5

Who: Baltimore Ravens (3-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1)

What: Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, October 11, 2020, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Radio: Ravens Radio Network

Spread: Ravens, -13 (via PointsBet)

Over/Under: 51 (via PointsBet)

Weather: 72 degrees, cloudy, 50% chance of rain

RAVENS vs. BENGALS TV SCHEDULE:

1:00 p.m.: Ravens vs Bengals (LIVE)

RAVENS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, September 13, Browns at Ravens (Ravens win 38-6)

Week 2: Sunday, September 20, Ravens at Texans (Ravens win 33-16)

Week 3: Monday, September 28, Chiefs at Ravens (Chiefs win 34-20)

Week 4: Sunday, October 4, Ravens at Washington Football Team (Ravens win 31-17)

Week 5: Sunday, October 11, Bengals at Ravens

Week 6: Sunday, October 18, Ravens at Eagles

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Sunday, November 1, Steelers at Ravens

Week 9: Sunday, November 8, Ravens at Colts

Week 10: Sunday, November 15, Ravens at Patriots

Week 11: Sunday, November 22, Titans at Ravens

Week 12: Thursday, November 26, Ravens at Steelers

Week 13: Thursday, December 3, Cowboys at Ravens

Week 14: Monday, December 14, Ravens at Browns

Week 15: Sunday, December 20, Jaguars at Ravens

Week 16: Sunday, December 27, Giants at Ravens

Week 17: Sunday, January 3, Ravens at Bengals