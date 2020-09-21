Watch Ravens' Tavon Young receive a game ball after tearing ACL

Watch Ravens' Tavon Young receive game ball after tearing ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It's not often you see a player who was on the field for just a handful of snaps receive a game ball at the end of a Ravens win. It's also not often a player has to go through the level of bad injury luck that Tavon Young has had to, either.

After the Ravens' 33-16 dismantling of the Texans Sunday afternoon, head coach John Harbaugh gave out his customary game balls. Marlon Humphrey and LJ Fort received a pair after their game-changing fumble and return touchdown, while the Ravens' three-headed running back monster received the others.

But the first name mentioned? Tavon Young.

It's always tough to lose a starting player to a season-ending injury, and Week 2 was full of crushing injuries around the NFL. But it's particularly disheartening for Young, who has fought so hard to make an impact in the secondary after multiple devastating injuries.

This will be the third time in four years that Tavon Young ends his season on IR. He suffered a torn ACL in 2017 during OTAs, and a neck injury in 2019 during training camp. All three injuries have cost him most, if not all, of an entire season.

Young signed an extension prior to the 2019 season making him one of the NFL's highest-paid cornerbacks despite his primary role in the slot, but he hasn't had much of a chance to show he's earned the payday yet.

Considering all he's overcome already, it would be a surprise if he didn't come back ready to go by the start of the 2021 season. But for a player with such promise and such an inspiring story, his latest setback is a crushing blow.