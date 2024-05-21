WATCH: Ravens spend 2 minutes debating Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef during OTAs

The Ravens do everything together, so it should come as no surprise that debating rap beef in the group chat would trickle down into the first day of OTAs.

If you’ve been under a rug for the past two or three months, Drake, J Cole, and Kendrick Lamar have engaged in some lyrical sparring, with the Dreamville star bowing out and leaving the OVO king and Compton’s finest to battle it out.

Lost sleep last night cuz people in the group chat said kendrick was a better “pure rapper” than drake/cole and stood on it. My homies don’t know ball. 😓 — Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) April 5, 2024

On April 6, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton weighed in on the beef via Twitter, stating that the beef had made its way into a group chat.

This one had the group chat in shambles 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/JKjOujMVLu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 21, 2024

Fast-forward to Monday, May 20. During a break in the action, the Ravens as a team gave their opinion, and the responses were hilarious.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire