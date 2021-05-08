Watch: Ravens’ rookies react to getting drafted

BGR

BGR Deals has a large audience and our readers always tend to gravitate to certain products on Amazon. Needless to say, all that attention from our savvy audience often makes it difficult to keep these popular products in stock. Considering how many people out there follow BGR Deals to see all the best bargains online, it's not exactly a mystery why these fan favorites go out of stock all the time at Amazon. Also important is the fact that online shopping continues to soar due to the pandemic. As a result, things generally go out of stock these days even more often than they used to. When popular items finally appear back in stock, we always do our best to let readers know so they can take advantage of restocked deals. Today, we're going to highlight five particularly popular best-sellers that are all back in stock right now, like Amazon's #1 best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker that's on sale for $23.99 instead of $36, the awesome Potensic Elfin Mini 2K camera drone that folds up to the size of a smartphone, and insanely popular Gosund Mini Wi-Fi smart plugs that normally sell for $28 per 4-pack but are down to just $3.57 each right now when you check out with the coupon code 77KBX5Q2. That's a new all-time low price on awesome smart plugs with a whopping 51,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon! We spent a ton of time sifting through all the best-selling products among our readers in order to find the most popular items that keep selling out. Then, we dug around on Amazon to find the hottest products that are currently back in stock. Examples include super-popular Apple's awesome AirPods Pro back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021 so far, and the incredible Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop with an eye-popping $236 discount. The potential bad news is that just because these popular items are back in stock now, that doesn't mean they'll stay in stock for very long. That's especially true now that we've let the cat out of the bag. Any or all of these hot products could sell out again at any time, so you should definitely hurry if you want to get them before they're gone. Gosund Mini Wi-Fi smart plugs Best-selling mini Wi-Fi smart plugs with more than 51,000 5-star ratings on Amazon Control any "dumb" device using your iPhone, iPad, Android, or even your voice thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Automate your home with easy-to-use schedules and timers Control your devices from anywhere thanks to Wi-Fi support Apple AirPods AirPods Pro and AirPods Max include class-leading active noise cancellation and transparency mode AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro both include a special case that can be charged with a Lightning cable or any wireless charger Sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you don't need to worry about strenuous workouts or even rain Hands-free "Hey Siri" support gives you instant access to Apple's voice assistant Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker Unlike comparable speakers that only connect to your phone, tablet, computer, or smart device from up to 33 feet away, the Oontz Angle 3 has a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet IPX5 water resistance means you don't have to worry about splashes near the pool, rain, or steam from your shower Designed and engineered by Cambridge Soundworks to deliver crystal clear sound, and the passive bass radiator enhances bass performance Long battery life of up to 14 hours of playtime per charge Built-in microphone for hands-free calling Weight: 10oz, length: 5", height 2.8" Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 features a terrific convertible design that transforms it from a laptop to a touchscreen tablet with one fluid motion All the benefits of Chrome OS, including lightning-fast speed, the ability to boot up in seconds, built-in antivirus features, automatic updates, and long battery life Offers access to more than 2 million Android apps that can be downloaded directly from the Google Play app store 32GB of built-in flash storage plus an additional 100GB of Google Drive cloud-based storage Potensic Elfin Mini 2K Camera Drone Potensic's popular Elfin Mini quadcopter packs tons of great features and a 2K camera into a remarkably compact design When not in use, this drone folds up to about the same footprint as a smartphone or phablet Stream live video back to your smartphone as you pilot this great drone through the skies Comes with two batteries for a total of 20 minutes of continuous flight time