Watch: Ravens' rookies react to getting drafted

Kevin Oestreicher
1 min read
The Baltimore Ravens drafted eight players during the 2021 draft that they hope can come in and make immediate contributions while also continuing to grow. Not only did Baltimore think that they can have a positive impact on the field, but off of it as well.

Each player that the Ravens selected shared a special call with members of the organization including general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh. Those moments were documented in multiple places, and each one is plenty heartwarming.

Here are some of Baltimore’s draft picks finding out that they were members of the Ravens’ organization and their dream of playing in the NFL had come true.

WR Rashod Bateman:

Edge Odafe Oweh:

DB Brandon Stephens:

WR Tylan Wallace:

Edge Daelin Hayes:

Baltimore also released a video of every draft call that they made over the course of the 2021 draft in a 10 minute video that can be watched here.

