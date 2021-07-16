Watch: Ravens release part three of “Which Teammate” series

The Baltimore Ravens have been releasing content that provides an inside look at the team and what they’re like off of the field. The short videos that the creative team puts out help fans get to know their personalities of the players just a bit more, which is extremely important.

After releasing the first two parts of their “Which Teammate” series over the last few weeks, the team put out the part three on Thursday, with two new prompts for players to answer.

The true test of a good teammate… who is most likely to ignore your call?

who is most likely to pick up the tab? pic.twitter.com/yg9ByxYRGk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 15, 2021

For the “Which teammate is most likely to ignore your call” question, many pointed to either Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley, Lamar Jackson as popular choices. When the conversation switched to “Which teammate is most likely to pick up the tab at dinner”, Humphrey’s name came up once again, but many players said they would swoop in and pay the bill.

These videos show not only a glimpse of how the players on the Ravens are off of the field, but also how much camaraderie they have between each other. They joke around about their fellow teammates, but it can also be seen how much love they all have for eachother, which is an important part of chemistry on the football field. It’s great to see that many of the players have great relationships with one another, and that also extends down to the coachings staff and everybody else within the organization, which is another positive endorsement about the culture that Baltimore has built.