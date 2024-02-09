WATCH: Ravens release hype video featuring Lil Wayne to celebrate Lamar Jackson’s 2nd NFL MVP

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson is again the best player in the NFL after being named the clear-cut winner of the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award, announced Thursday evening at the NFL Honors program.

Jackson got 49 of 50 first-place votes; the other first place vote went to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Overall, in the voting, Jackson finished with 493 points.

After Jackson’s win, the Ravens social media team released this celebratory hype video featuring legendary rapper, Lil Wayne.

It was the second MVP award of Jackson’s career. His other came in 2019; only Jim Brown, Patrick Mahomes, and Kurt Warner won two MVPs at the start of a job in less time.

Jackson becomes the 11th player in NFL history to win multiple MVP awards during his career joining Baltimore Colts QB Johnny Unitas, Browns RB Jim Brown, 49ers QB Joe Montana, 49ers QB Steve Young, Packers QB Brett Favre, Rams QB Kurt Warner, Colts QB Peyton Manning, Patriots QB Tom Brady. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, threw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for 821 yards and five scores. He helped the Baltimore Ravens (14-4) finish with the best record in the league and led them to a playoff win over Houston.

Jackson received 45 of 50 votes for AP first-team All-Pro.

