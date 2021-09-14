Watch: Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams scores first touchdown of NFL career

The Baltimore Ravens were able to strike first in their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, scoring on the ground with second-year running back Ty’Son Williams, who is going to be relied upon to make big plays like the one he made in the first quarter.

On a short fourth-down play, Williams broke free for a 35-yard score where he had nothing but green grass in front of him once he got past the second level. A Raiders defender tried to trip him up, but Williams avoided the tackle and raced into the end zone, giving Baltimore a 7-0 lead.

MAKE A STATEMENT! Tune in on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/Z7g7pPMn94 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2021

The 35-yard score marks the first career NFL touchdown for Williams, as well as the first score in Allegiant Stadium with fans in the stands. With fellow running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill done for the year with injuries, Williams’ touchdown could be a good sign of things to come.