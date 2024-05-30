Watch: Ravens RB Derrick Henry running drills goes viral

How big is the appetite for pro football right now? Well, videos of players simply doing drills and running basic routes in training sessions are currently drawing thousands of views.

Combine this factor with the excitement and anticipation of the Derrick Henry signing, and you have the perfect formula for viral videos.

This clip, with 340,000 views and counting, was originally posted as an Instagram story by strength and speed coach Anthony Jamal Billings. It was picked up by B/R Football and then took off on X (formerly Twitter).

Here, you can see Henry showcasing his speed by running a straight vertical passing route, but here’s the kicker: It’s all uphill!

Watching Derrick Henry do speed drills is unreal 🤯pic.twitter.com/Gi0u8fxng9 — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) May 25, 2024

Henry ran the route just behind the end zone of Gerald J. Ford Stadium, in Ft. Worth Texas, home of the SMU Mustangs.

Watching Henry do basic footwork drills and running back exercises at Organized Team Activities is enough to draw a big audience these days.

From the start of OTAs, this clip below is garnering thousands of views as well.

Let OTAs begin! A look at Derrick Henry working with the running backs. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/Dp7nmRUKxp — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) May 22, 2024

You also have Ravens fan accounts flashing back to some of The King’s biggest and best highlights, with it dreaming of the days when he’ll be doing this in purple and black.

If Derrick Henry pulls off a run like this in M&T Bank Stadium… 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/BzpR5I77Be — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) May 5, 2024

So if you’re ultra-thirsty for football, just remember this- it will be here before you know it.

As of Wednesday, it is just 99 days to the season opener.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire