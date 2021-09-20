Watch: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson throws amazing jump pass touchdown

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been known to make a highlight play or two whenever he plays football. He is an absolutely electric athlete, as uses both his arm and his legs to make defenders consistently look silly and lost.

During Baltimore’s Week 2 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson created yet another highlight, as he hit wide receive Marquise Brown for a 40-yard touchdown pass. Jackson stepped up in the pocket and threw an amazing jump pass that floated in the air until it reached Brown, and the wideout did the rest after securing the ball.

HOW????????????????????????? Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/zDO2qGp9of — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2021

The play brought the Ravens to within one score in a game that has been extremely high scoring. It wouldn’t be surprising if Jackson’s jump pass will be included on his highlight tape for the remainder of his career.