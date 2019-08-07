What to watch for in Ravens preseason game vs. Jaguars

Hours before the Ravens kick off their first preseason game, there's still a ton of questions left to be answered at M&T Bank Stadium.

Keep in mind that because it is just the first preseason game of the year, there won't be a lot shown in the way of game plans or roster usage. Still, there will be plenty to learn about the 2019 iteration of the Ravens and how they plan to attack the season both offensively and defensively.

What Will The Offense Look Like?

Much has been made - and for good reason - about the offensive gameplan the Ravens will use this season.

The Ravens turned to Lamar Jackson in the team's 10th game of the season last year and ran wild down the stretch to the tune of 1,607 yards in the final seven games (an average of 229.5 yards per game).

Now, the Ravens plan to expand upon that offensive scheme this year and truly commit to the run game with Jackson as the established starter. While there hasn't been an announcement on which starters will play, the Ravens have enough skill players, specifically running backs, to be able to get a good feel for where they are on their offense.

With option plays and multiple skill players in the backfield for the Ravens, it will be interesting to see how much they show of their new offense, and how its run.

Quarterbacks

Coach John Harbaugh hasn't announced an official starter for the game, but has indicated that the decision is still up in the air. Last season, then-starter Joe Flacco started both the first and second preseason games. He threw seven and nine passes respectively.

With the Ravens newer style of offense Jackson will have to be monitored more closely than Flacco was to prevent needless hits. Still, Jackson won't play extensively against a tough Jaguars defense.

And with Robert Griffin III still sidelined with a right thumb injury, Harbaugh will likely turn the keys over to rookie Trace McSorely and newcomer Joe Callahan.

McSorely, a sixth-round pick from Penn State, has a level of familiarity with the offense from his days in State College where he led the Nittany Lions' spread attack for years. Faced with making his first career start, McSorely will make his case to be a roster lock in the early goings.

Callahan is a recent addition, due to Griffin's injury, and is on his sixth team since the 2016 season.

Rookie Standouts

With so much unknown ahead of the first game of the season, the one thing to count on is that the Ravens will get a good look at their new rookies.

Baltimore rebuilt its front seven in the offseason with two of its eight picks devoted to an edge rusher (Jaylon Ferguson) and a nose tackle (Daylon Mack). Expect those two, and the other Ravens newcomers, to get a long look before the starters see increased reps over the next two weeks.

The offensive side of the ball is much flashier for the rookies, as receivers Marquise Brown (if healthy) and Miles Boykin figure to see their fair share of reps on the outside.

Running back Justice Hill of Oklahoma State will also be given the chance to showcase his speed, as his 4.4 speed will certainly be an exciting part of the Ravens newfound offense.

What to watch for in Ravens preseason game vs. Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington