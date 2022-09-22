What to watch for in Ravens-Patriots matchup 'GMFB'

Associated Press

Marcus Williams has already contributed three interceptions in two games since joining the Baltimore Ravens. As the Ravens prepare for this week's trip to New England, they're trying to figure out how to avoid a repeat of Sunday's fourth-quarter collapse in their 42-38 loss to Miami. Baltimore allowed four touchdown passes in that final period and six in the game, and in the aftermath of those defensive breakdowns, the question is whether it's an issue of talent, health, experience or preparation.