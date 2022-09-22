What to watch for in Ravens-Patriots matchup 'GMFB'
"GMFB" break down what to watch for in the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots Week 3 matchup.
Here's why you should tune in to each NFL game in Week 3.
Marcus Williams has already contributed three interceptions in two games since joining the Baltimore Ravens. As the Ravens prepare for this week's trip to New England, they're trying to figure out how to avoid a repeat of Sunday's fourth-quarter collapse in their 42-38 loss to Miami. Baltimore allowed four touchdown passes in that final period and six in the game, and in the aftermath of those defensive breakdowns, the question is whether it's an issue of talent, health, experience or preparation.
Can the Raiders still make the playoffs after an 0-2 start?
With a couple of weeks left in the 2022 MLB regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies continue to hang on to a National League Wild Card spot.
Key updates were reported in the Ravens' pursuit of outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top receiver plays. (Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will feel invincible against a Commanders run defense allowing 7.5 yards per carry.
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
Six recievers were taken ahead of St. Brown in the 2021 draft,.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will serve as interim head coach in the meantime.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Chicago quarterback Justin Fields took time Wednesday to clarify comments he made following the Bears' loss to the Green Bay Packers, saying he did not mean to come off as dismissive of his team's fans. Fields drew some criticism on social media for his rather innocuous response to a postgame question. ''It hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans,'' he said.
Tom Brady played the Green Bay Packers seven times during his future Hall of Fame career. Here's a breakdown of each.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
The Cowboys expect Dak Prescott back sooner than later, but for now, the Cowboys have only two healthy quarterbacks. Cooper Rush is on the 53-player roster and Will Grier on the practice squad. Three quarterbacks were among the seven players the Cowboys worked out Tuesday. Case Cookus, J’Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett were at The [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top tight ends, kickers and defenses. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)