WATCH: Ravens John Harbaugh offers glowing review of Dolphins new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver

The Miami Dolphins have finalized a deal with Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver for him to become the next defensive coordinator of the team, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson.

On Friday, before the news spoke, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke about Weaver still being involved in the running for the position and his ability as a coach.

“If he gets that job, I’ll be happy for him,” Harbaugh said. “If he takes the job, I don’t know if he’ll even take it if it’s offered. But, he’s involved in that job, and maybe I’m speaking out of turn here, maybe I’ll get in trouble if there’s a league rule against this, but he’ll be a great head coach. He didn’t get hired this cycle, and great coaches got hired, but someday some people are going to look back and say ‘Man, we had a chance to hire Anthony Weaver.’ I guarantee you that.

“They’re going to see that they missed their chance, and the next time around, somebody’s not going to miss their chance. That’s how I feel about Anthony.”

Here’s what Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Anthony Weaver. He spoke rather glowingly about him.pic.twitter.com/Vf8Ry4YJOv https://t.co/yS1KH9ESBR — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 2, 2024

While Weaver won’t be getting a head coaching opportunity this time around, he will be leading his own unit, and it’s one that, at the moment, is loaded with talent.

If they play to their potential under Weaver’s leadership, he’ll certainly be getting more calls about head coach openings in the future.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire